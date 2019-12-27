Brady, Favre, Montana, Manning among All-Time Team QBs

You have first pick for the NFL's All-Time Team's quarterback. The 10 possibilities are Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and Dan Marino. Have fun. Members of a special panel of 26 selected all of them for the position as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season. All won league titles except Marino. All are in the Hall of Fame except Brady and Manning, who are not yet eligible.

