Bradley Wins Final Arbitration Case

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley won the final salary arbitration case of the year. The 27-year right-hander was given a raise from $1.83 million to $4.1 million instead of the Diamondbacks' offer of $3.62 million. The decision leaves teams with a 7-5 advantage over players. Bradley was 4-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 65 relief appearances and one start last year. He struck out 87 and walked 36 in 71 2/3 innings. Teams won six of the first seven decisions and players won four of the last five. Teams have had a winning record in four of the last five years.