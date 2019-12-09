Box office now open for tickets to see the Spartans in NYC

The Michigan State Spartans will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

They accepted the invitation to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Sunday.

Priority ticket requests (with payment) are currently being accepted until 5:00pm ET on Tuesday, December 10.

Seating locations will be determined by Spartan Fund priority for ticket requests received by the December 10 deadline.

Wake Forest is 8-4 overall and 4-4 in ACC play and have never played against MSU before.

The Spartans became bowl eligible when they beat Maryland 19-16 on Nov. 30.

The Pinstripe Bowl airs at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 on ESPN.

