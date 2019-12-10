BOSTON (AP) BOSTON (AP) -- Boston College running back AJ Dillon says he's skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.
The junior announced his decision in a statement released by the school. He will not play when BC meets Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl next month in Alabama.
Dillon departs as the Eagles' all-time leading rusher with 4,382 yards. His 38 career rushing touchdowns, 40 total TDs and 4,618 all-purpose yards are also program records. He finishes his career 227 yards shy of the Atlantic Coast Conference record for career rushing yards.
Boston College Back Declares For the Draft
