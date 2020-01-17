Boeheim's Son Helping Dad's Team,

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Guard Buddy Boeheim is coming into his own at Syracuse in his second season. The son of longtime Orange coach Jim Boeheim has spent years training and studying the best shooters in basketball. Buddy is averaging 15.7 points and shooting 41.1% from behind the arc to rank third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. At midweek, Buddy was leading the ACC in 3-point shots made with 62. He's also made seven 3-pointers in a game twice this season. The youthful Orange are 10-7 overall, 3-3 in the ACC ahead of a game at Virginia Tech on Saturday.