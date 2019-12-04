Bobo Out As Colorado State Coach

Mike Bobo has stepped down as football coach at Colorado State after a second straight losing season. The move was announced by director of athletics Joe Parker. Bobo finished with a 28-35 record after five seasons in Fort Collins. The Rams made the decision five days after a 31-24 loss to Boise State to conclude the season. Bobo will receive $1.8 million payable in three payments. Bobo's tenure at Colorado State started fast as he led the Rams to three straight bowl games. But the Rams went 7-17 the past two seasons.

