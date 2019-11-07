Blues' Steen Out Four Weeks

Chicago Blackhawks' Bryan Bickell, front right, brings the puck down the ice as St. Louis Blues' Ian Cole defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
By  | 
Posted:

ST. LOUIS (AP)
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues winger Alex Steen will miss at least four weeks because of a high ankle sprain.
Steen injured his left ankle in a collision with Edmonton's Alex Chaisson late in the second period of the defending Stanley Cup champions' 5-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday night. The Blues put him on injured reserve Thursday, announcing he'd returned to St. Louis and would be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Steen has five assists in 17 games this season, his 12th with St. Louis. The 35-year-old Swede had five points in the playoffs to help the Blues win their first title in franchise history.
The Blues are already without top-line winger Vladimir Tarasenko for the rest of the regular season following right shoulder surgery. Earlier this week, they traded 2014 first-round pick Robby Fabbri to Detroit for Jacob de la Rose.
St. Louis has won six in a row and is tied with Washington for the most points in the NHL.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus