Big Ten Names :Post Season Basketball Award Winners

Cassius Winston failed to repeat as Big Ten basketball player of the year but he was named on the all conference first team. Iowa's Luka Garza was named player of the year. He is a junior. Wisconsin's Greg Gard was named league coach of the year-- the Badgers shared the Big Ten title with both Michigan State and Maryland. MSU's Xavier Tillman was named defensive player of the year and was a second team selection; MSYU's Rocket Watts made the all conference freshman team.