Michigan State sophomore Valery Plata has been named Big Ten player of the year, the third time in four years an MSU player has been so honored. Plata, who is from Colombia, finished no worse than 20th in five of her six tournaments this season. In addition, MSU;s Allison Geer Park was named first team all Big Ten. Four MSU players were honored in total, the most in program history in the same season.