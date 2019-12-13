Big Honor For Soccer's Ertz

Julie Ertz has been named the U.S. Soccer women's Player of the Year for the second time. Ertz also won the award in 2017 and she won the federation's Young Player of the Year honors in 2012. The 27-year-old midfielder was on the U.S. teams that won the World Cup in 2015 and again this summer in France. She scored her first World Cup goal in Paris during a group-stage victory over Chile. Ertz also plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.