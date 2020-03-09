Big Honor For MSU Pitcher Erla

Michigan State's Mason Erla has been tabbed as one of Collegiate Baseball newspaper's national players of the week for his performance this past week end. the Spartan redshirt junor right handed pitcher was one of 11 players honored by the publication Monday. Erla, a Cass City native, fired a career high 12 strikeouts leading MSU to a 1-0 win over Troy Friday night. He pitched seven innings and gave up two hits. His 12 strikeouts was a new career high.