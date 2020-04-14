Big Honor For Emoni Bates

Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates Tuesday was named the Gatorade High School Basketball Player of the Year. He is the first sophomore ever to receive the honor. Bates led his team to a state title as a freshman and averaged 30 points per game this past season. He scored 40 or more points in five other games. He is one of four Michigan players to be so named, the last being Flint's Kelvin Torbert in 2001 who went on to play at Michigan State.