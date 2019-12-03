Big Honor For Catholic's Ahern

The Detroit Lions Tuesday named Lansing Catholic's Jim Ahern the Michigan high school football coach of the year. It is the first time in the 22 year history of the award a Lansing area coach has won it. Ahern will be given $4,000 to spend toward the school's football program. He will be in Orlando, Florida January 20th to attend the Pro Bowl game by the NFL where he will be a finalist for national coach of the year. Ahern just finished his 11th season at Catholic where his team won the division five state title this past Saturday in Detroit with a 31-17 win over Almont. The Cougars finished 13-1 on the season. Ahern has been a head high school coach for 46 years.