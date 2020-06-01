Big 12 Says Athletes Can Return

By  | 
Posted:

UNDATED (AP) - The Big 12 Conference has announced its schools can begin bringing athletes back to campus, with the resumption of voluntary activities starting June 15 for football players. The conference said each school can use its own discretion in deciding when athletes return to campus. The Big 12 had suspended all team activities, voluntary or required, because of the coronavirus pandemic through May 31.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus