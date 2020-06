Bertans Says No To NBA In Orlando

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Florida-based resumption of the NBA season. He is the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out. Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters. Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club “will look at it closely.”