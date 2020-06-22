Bertans Says No To NBA In Orlando

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Florida-based resumption of the NBA season. He is the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out. Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters. Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club “will look at it closely.”

 
