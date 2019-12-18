Bengals' Receiver Green Done For Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, top, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
CINCINNATI (AP) CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green won't play this season because his ankle injury isn't fully healed. Green already is looking to the offseason, when he is a free agent. The Bengals' best player says he's open to a contract extension, but he doesn't want the team to give him a franchise tag and keep him for one more year. He says if he gets tagged, he won't participate in offseason practices.

 
