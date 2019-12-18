Bengals' Receiver Green Done For Season

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green won't play this season because his ankle injury isn't fully healed. Green already is looking to the offseason, when he is a free agent. The Bengals' best player says he's open to a contract extension, but he doesn't want the team to give him a franchise tag and keep him for one more year. He says if he gets tagged, he won't participate in offseason practices.