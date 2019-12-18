CINCINNATI (AP) CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green won't play this season because his ankle injury isn't fully healed. Green already is looking to the offseason, when he is a free agent. The Bengals' best player says he's open to a contract extension, but he doesn't want the team to give him a franchise tag and keep him for one more year. He says if he gets tagged, he won't participate in offseason practices.
Bengals' Receiver Green Done For Season
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Wed 4:41 PM, Dec 18, 2019