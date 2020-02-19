Beilein resigns as Cavaliers coach after failed NBA run

John Beilein is out as Cleveland's coach after just 54 games. The 67-year-old resigned before the struggling team returned from the All-Star break. The Cavs have the NBA's second-worst record at 14-40. Beilein had a difficult time transitioning to the pro game after 12 successful seasons at Michigan and decided to move on. He signed a five-year contract in May. The Cavs have had seven coaches since 2013. He's being reassigned to a different role in the organization. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take Beilein's spot. Bickerstaff previously coached in Memphis and Houston.

