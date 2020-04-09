Bears Donating To Covid Virus Relief Efforts

The Chicago Bears say they are donating $2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in Illinois.

The Bears gave $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund on March 20, and they said they plan to donate $250,000 each to three other causes - the Advocate Charitable Foundation’s Relief Fund for Critical Care, Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and the University of Chicago’s Community Support Programs.

“We will be forever grateful to the healthcare providers, first responders, grocers, sanitation workers, janitors and everyone keeping our communities healthy and safe during this time,” Bears president Ted Phillips said. “Please continue to do your part and stay home so we can slow down the virus and save lives.”

