Bath Falls To Laingsburg 40-16 At Home

The Bath Bees could not climb back into things at home against the Laingsburg Wolfpack after a 33 point first half from the visitors kept them coasting to victory.

Bath would have some consolation late, however. Jayden Simpson made a crucial read over the middle to silence the Laingsburg drive with eight minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack responded with AJ Eggleston taking a QB read himself up the middle and scampered home for six untouched to bring their total to 40 on the night.

Bath would not go down, however, without one last sucker punch in the fourth quarter. With three minutes to go, Isaiah Cender received a snap out of the shotgun and fired one long downfield to a wide-open Gavin Parry for six after he left his man in the dust.

The Bees fall at home to the Wolfpack 40-16. Bath finishes out the season against Perry, while Laingsburg takes on Hemlock The Wolfpack has now clinched a playoff spot.