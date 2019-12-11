Baseballs Weren't Juiced Last Season

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The baseballs weren't juiced during a record-setting 2019 regular season, according to a study commissioned by Major League Baseball. They were just flying farther. A four-person committee of scientists found that baseballs this year had less drag on average than in previous seasons, contributing to a power surge that resulted in a record number of home runs. Their report released today blames the spike on inconsistencies in the seam height of the baseballs, as well as "changes in player behavior." Batters connected 6,776 times in the regular season, smashing the record of 6,105 set in 2017.

