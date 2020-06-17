NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has made a fourth proposal to the players’ union aimed at starting the season, according to a person with knowledge of the proposal. Another person familiar with the session said baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred met with players’ union head Tony Clark in Arizona in an attempt to restart talks on the delayed season. Clark has homes in the Phoenix area and in New Jersey, and he has been in Arizona since spring training was cut short on March 12.
Baseball Close to an Agreement?
By Associated Press |
Posted: Wed 4:54 PM, Jun 17, 2020