Baltimore Ravens tie Pro Bowl record with 12 selections

Lamar Jackson and 11 Baltimore Ravens teammates have made the Pro Bowl. Baltimore tied the record for Pro Bowl players set by Miami in 1973. The game is in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26. New Orleans was next with seven players. Thirty teams had at least one player selected and 24 clubs had multiple players chosen. The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins failed to get any Pro Bowlers. Players on the two Super Bowl teams will withdraw from the Pro Bowl and be replaced. Darius Slay is the Lions only player.

