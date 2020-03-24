Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clippers arena

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum from the Madison Square Garden Company for $400 million in cash. The deal clears the way for the billionaire to build a new arena down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer has been fighting with MSG over his desire to build a state-of-the-art home for the Clippers just a few blocks away from the Forum. The purchase abruptly wraps up the litigation fight and allows the Clippers to move ahead on their goal to open a new arena when their Staples Center lease expires in 2024.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)