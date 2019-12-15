Ayrault's Double-Double Leads No. 19 Michigan State Women

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Freshman forward Julia Ayrault had her first collegiate double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, as No. 19 Michigan State overwhelmed Morehead State 94-48 on Sunday.

The Spartans used 14 players and 12 scored, 10 in the first half when they took a 45-17 lead. In total, five players reached double led by Ayrault's 14. Sophomore forward Kayla Belles and senior guard Nia Hollie added 12 points each and Taryn McCutcheon and Nia Clouden had 10 apiece. Senior guard Taryn McCutcheon dished out four assists Sunday, as she became just the second player in MSU women's basketball history with 500 career assists, now with 501 for her career. McCutcheon needs just 73 more helpers to tie current Spartan assistant coach Kristin Haynie for the all-time assists record with 574.

Sunday was the first-ever women's basketball meeting between Michigan State and Morehead State.

Michigan State (7-2) shot 55%, going 9 of 21 from 3-point range, and had a 46-25 advantage on the boards. They turned 21 turnovers into 26 points. With a dozen steals they have reached double figures in every game this season.

Tomiyah Alford had 13 points for the Eagles (3-6), who went 3 of 20 from 3-point range, shot 36% overall and made just 5 of 11 free throws.

Michigan State had a pair of 7-0 runs in the first quarter and led 21-10. Twelve straight points turned into a 16-2 run for a 28-point advantage at the half. Six different players scored in the first quarter for the Spartans, as MSU lead after the first 10 minutes, 21-10.

MSU scored the first five points of the second quarter to stretch its lead o 26-10. Fouls began to mount for the Spartans as the Eagles were in the bonus with seven minutes left in the half. The foul trouble led MSU to use more of its deep bench. The bench helped guide the Spartans to an 12-0, leading to a 41-13 advantage.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the third quarter. By the end of the period three Spartans had all reached double digits in the game with Belles, Clouden and McCutcheon reaching 10 points. The Spartan defense stood strong, allowing only 31 points in the second half.

The Spartans will head South once against to the Florida Sunshine Classic before taking a break for the holidays. Michigan State will take on Syracuse on Dec. 20 and No. 22 West Virginia on Dec. 21. The two games will conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule.