Awards For Two Nationals Players
NEW YORK (AP) -- NEW YORK (AP) -- Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg and Nationals outfielder Juan Soto have been selected as joint winners of the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. They will be honored at the chapter's 97th annual dinner on Jan. 25 in Manhattan.