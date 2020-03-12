IndyCar and NASCAR will both race this weekend without spectators over fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. IndyCar is scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Only essential personnel will be permitted to attend. Competitors will also undergo a questionnaire for health screening before entry. NASCAR will race this week at Atlanta and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway under similar restrictions. The NHRA has canceled much of the GatorNationals and IMSA rescheduled the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.
Auto Racing To Continue
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Thu 5:16 PM, Mar 12, 2020