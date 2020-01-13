Astros Severely Punished For Sign Stealing

In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, right, and A.J. Hinch pose after Hinch is introduced as the new manager of the baseball club in Houston. Hinch and Luhnow were fired Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, after being suspended for their roles in the team's extensive sign-stealing scheme from 2017.
The Houston Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team's use of electronics for sign stealing during the Astros' run to the 2017 World Series title. Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora will face equal or more severe punishment. Cora was the Astros bench coach in 2017 and Manfred said he developed the sign-stealing system used by the team. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title. Houston was fined $5 million.

 
