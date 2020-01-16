Astros Re-Sign Springer



HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros star outfielder George Springer and the tainted team have settled on a $21 million contract for next season. Springer led the tainted Astros to their first title in 2017 and was the Most Valuable Player of the World Series that year. This week, Major League Baseball released a report that detailed a cheating scheme the Astros used during their championship season to steal signals from opposing catchers and relay them to hitters. The 30-year-old Springer set career highs last season with 39 home runs and 96 RBIs. Springer had asked for $22.5 million in salary arbitration and the Astros offered $17.5 million. He made $12,150,000 last year.

