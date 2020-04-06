Area scout details changes made due to coronavirus

Portland native Clyde Weir has been an area scout with the Detroit Tigers for 36 years. His job typically has him very busy during this time of year with high school and college games nearly every day. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, his job for now has him spending time at home.

Weir and MLB scouts across the country have been told not to come into physical contact with any players or coaches but that recently they did say digital contact is allowed.

"The MLB mandate was initially that we wouldn't have any contact at all with players or coaches if you will. No tryouts or anything like that and then this week they relaxed it a little bit. We can digitally or electornically interact to get bios on players, healthy reports and things like that," Weir said.

Weir, who played for legendary high school baseball coach Pat O'Keefe at Grand Ledge, says he knows that the pandemic is priority number one right now.

"We certainly understand the depth of what is going on in our country so I want everyone to understand the priorities and where baseball and other sports fall right now," said Weir.

Weir says this is the first time in his 36 years with the Tigers that he hasn't had a scouting assignment this time of year.