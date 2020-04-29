Area Sports Events Could Get Date and Format Changes

Because of the Corona Virus issues, at least two area sports events face date and format changes. The Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame 2020 induction ceremonies at the moment are still scheduled for July 30th at the Lansing Center. Ticket forms have not yet been mailed and the dinner could be pushed back to the fall. The girls high school all star softball doubleheader is still on for Lansing's Ranney Park on June 19th but it could be pushed back as well. And a format change might have rugged Eaton Rapids playing at least one game against a group of all stars from around the area.