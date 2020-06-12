Area 8 Special Olympics Golf Outing Will Continue

Despite the death of George Perles in January, the golf outing which bears his name will continue. The 33rd Kelly-Perles-Secchia golf outing will now be known as the KPS Golf Classic and continue at the Country Club of Lansing. To date nearly $2 million has been raised. Perles will be honored at a post play after glow. The date is Monday, August 3rd. Bobby Popp is again the tournament director and 144 players will take part, all teeing off at one 10am shotgun start.