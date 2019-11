NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Carmelo Anthony returns to the NBA court for the first time in more than a year, joining the Portland Trail Blazers tonight for their game in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

The 35-year-old has kept himself in shape by working out with NBA players, but going from pickup play to NBA action is a major step. Still, the Trail Blazers hope he can provide some needed punch after the team's 5-and-9 start to the season.