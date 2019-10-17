Another MSU football player enters transfer portal

Michigan State’s football program has lost another player to the transfer portal.

Receiver Cam Chambers, a junior, has decided to pursue a new playing opportunity. Ben Phlegar, an MSU athletics spokesman, confirmed Chambers’ decision in an email Thursday to News 10.

Chambers is the fifth player to pursue another school since the Spartans’ season started.

The other players who have entered the transfer portal are running backs La’Darius Jefferson and Connor Heyward, linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and receiver Weston Bridges.

The portal is an online database of Division I football players who have interest transferring to another school and can be recruited by other programs.

