High school football recruits sign scholarships with various colleges on Wednesday and Michigan State will get two preferred walk ons from division five state champion Lansing Catholic. Last week quarterback Zach Gillespie announced he'd join the Spartans and Monday his teammate, Sam Edwards, said via social media he would also sign under the same agreement. Edwards ends his prep career as Lansing Catholic's all time leading tackler.
Another Lansing High School Footballer Commits To MSU
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Mon 5:13 PM, Feb 03, 2020