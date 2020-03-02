Another Big Honor For MSU Baseball Player

Michigan State baseball redshirt sophomore infielder Peter Ahn has been named the Big Ten co player of the week for his performance this last week end. The announcement was made Monday by the conference office. Ahn joins teammate senior outfielder Bryce Kelley as the Spartans' Big Ten player of the week recipients this season. Ahn is a native of Delafield, Wisconsin and he hit .636 this past week end, going 7 for 11 from the plate with six runs batted in and five runs scored. MSU won the 2020 First Pitch Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina and the Spartans now have an 8-3 season record.