Angels And Dodgers Trade Is Now Off

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels' proposed trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially off. Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed he won't be making a widely reported trade, although he didn't specify the deal or the players involved. Multiple media outlets reported the Angels nearly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling last week in a deal that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers. The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers' lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox.