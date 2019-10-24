Alex Morgan Expecting First Child

UNDATED (AP) -- U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child. Morgan and Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, made the announcement on social media. Morgan's season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury. She and Carrasco met at the University of California, where both played soccer. They were married in 2014.

