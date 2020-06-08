Aldridge Will Miss Remainder of NBA Season

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder. It's a blow to the Spurs' hopes of extending their 22-year streak of playoff appearances. Aldridge had surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury the Spurs said the seven-time All-Star suffered in a game at Utah on Feb. 21. He played in two more games after getting hurt, including one in which he scored 24 points in San Antonio's win over Dallas.

