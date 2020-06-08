Aldridge Will Miss Remainder of NBA Season

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot over San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder. It's a blow to the Spurs' hopes of extending their 22-year streak of playoff appearances. Aldridge had surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury the Spurs said the seven-time All-Star suffered in a game at Utah on Feb. 21. He played in two more games after getting hurt, including one in which he scored 24 points in San Antonio's win over Dallas.

 
