Alabama Huntsville Drops Ice Hockey

After more than 40 years of varsity status, Alabama Huntsville has announced it is dropping its ice hockey program immediately. Long Island University is adding hockey so the NCAA division one hockey ranks will remain at 60 schools next season. Current Michigan State coach Danton Cole served Huntsville for three seasons as head coach, compiling a 23-59-12 record. His current MSU assistant, Chris Luongo, was an assistant with him at Huntsville then spent two years after Cole departed to become head coach of the U. S. Under 18 National Team based in Ann Arbor.