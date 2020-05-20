Academic Issues at Stephen F. Austin

HOUSTON (AP) - Stephen F. Austin received postseason bans and agreed to several sanctions including probation, scholarship reductions and the forfeiture of wins for having low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate. The football team won’t be allowed to participate in the 2020 postseason, the men’s basketball team can’t participate in the 2021-22 postseason and the baseball team will be prohibited from participating in the postseason in the spring of 2021. The three Stephen F. Austin teams were on a nationwide list released Tuesday that faced bans for posting a four-year score below 930.