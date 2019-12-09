AP: Top 25 College Men's Basketball

NEW YORK (AP) -- The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1,591 1
2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1,486 2
3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1,464 6
4. Maryland 10-0 1,428 3
5. Michigan 8-1 1,286 4
6. Gonzaga 10-1 1,235 9
7. Duke 9-1 1,232 10
8. Kentucky 7-1 1,170 8
9. Virginia 8-1 1,060 5
10. Oregon 7-2 905 13
11. Baylor 7-1 872 18
12. Auburn 8-0 836 14
13. Memphis 8-1 756 15
14. Dayton 7-1 672 19
15. Arizona 9-1 654 12
16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11
17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7
18. Butler 9-0 529 24
19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21
20. Villanova 7-2 285 23
21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17
22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16
23. Xavier 9-1 216 -
24. Colorado 7-1 210 20
25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 -
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, West Virginia 3, Richmond 3, LSU 2, Duquesne 1, DePaul 1, VCU 1.
