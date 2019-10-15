UNDATED (AP) -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team released Tuesday. No. 2 LSU, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 12 Oregon each placed three players on the first team, tying for the most of any school on the team.
A-P Mid Season All Americans Named
UNDATED (AP) -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team released Tuesday. No. 2 LSU, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 12 Oregon each placed three players on the first team, tying for the most of any school on the team.