76ers' Embiid Fined

NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (joh-EHL' ehm-BEED') $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court and using profane language during a live television interview. In announcing the fine today, the NBA noted that the amount “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.” The gesture occurred with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' 129-112 victory over the Hawks on Monday night. Embiid later apologized.

 
