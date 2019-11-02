Chelsea Bulldogs Fend Off Parma Western 28-21

After giving up two scores in the first half, the Chelsea Bulldogs fought their way back to victory in round one against Parma Western late.

The Bulldogs would go on the board first when Alex Lewis scooped up a Panther fumble and kicked it in gear down the Parma Western sideline 85 yards to set Chelsea up for a chipshot between the uprights.

The Panthers then went on to score three in a row for a 21-6 lead with a little over 11 minutes to go in the third. Things began to look bleak for the Bulldogs until they came out with a scoring streak of their own.

Three Bulldog touchdowns unanswered by the Panthers climbed Chelsea back into the driver's seat to ride into victory. Chelsea would punch one in with just under three minutes to go on a one-yard scamper to seal the deal.

Chelsea will move along in their postseason campaign to battle Coldwater next week at home. Kickoff time has yet to be announced