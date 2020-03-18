49ers Exec McPherson Dies at 88



SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers say longtime San Francisco 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson has died at the age of 88. McPherson spent 20 seasons as a defensive assistant for the 49ers from 1979-98, helping the franchise win five Super Bowl titles. He was hired in coach Bill Walsh's first season with the team and was defensive coordinator from 1989-93 under coach George Seifert. McPherson later worked as the team's director of pro personnel from 1999-2002 and a personnel consultant from 2003-05.

