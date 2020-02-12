2 Ohio State football players dismissed amid rape charges

Two Ohio State University football players have been kicked off the team after being charged with kidnapping and rape. Coach Ryan Day Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint “did not live up to our standards and my expectations.” They were booked into jail early Wednesday and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. It was not clear whether they had attorneys. The woman told police she started having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both raped her.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

