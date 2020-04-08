18 Year Old Is Top NHL Prospect

UNDATED (AP) - Alexis Lafrenière holds the top spot in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final ranking of draft-eligible prospects. The next step remains uncertain for the 18-year-old forward and hundreds of his fellow prospects.

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Lafrenière has consistently topped the NHL scouting bureau’s list of draft-eligible prospects. The NHL draft, scheduled to take place in Montreal in late June, has been postponed. So have the draft lottery to determine the top seedings and weeklong pre-draft combine in Buffalo, New York. The draft can’t feasibly be held until the playoffs are completed or the entire season canceled.

Forward Quinton Byfield and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, both from the Toronto area, were ranked second and third among North American prospects. Forward Tim Stuetzle, the German professional league’s rookie of the year, was ranked as the top European prospect.

