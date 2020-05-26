Busy print shops are a sign of the times

Tuesday, May 26 marked the first day people could begin shopping in stores, but the experience looks a lot different than what we're used to thanks to printing shops.

Print shops are getting creative from thanking essential workers to making social distancing signage as simple as reminding people to stay 6 feet apart and in the midst of a global pandemic, nearly everyone is looking for signs.

"We've done maybe 50-100 of the essential worker signs but that keeps growing," said Ed Guile, owner of ASAP Printing. "A vast majority of them have been posters that people are putting up, letting people know that they need to social distance. Some flyers from the health department to educate people on what they should and shouldn't be doing."

Capital Imaging says their signage provides information about the coronavirus.

"We have informational posters, this is a poster for informational awareness for the coronavirus," said Bo Noles, owner of Capital Imaging.

The print shop says its working to get clients like Sparrow Hospital and Michigan State ready to reopen, printing thousands of stickers and social distancing posters for customers all across the state.

"We've had requests from Grand Rapids, Royal Oak, down near Ann Arbor for sneeze guards and things like that," said Noles.

Print shops are transitioning.

"It's always about helping," Noles said.

And preparing us all for our new normal.

"There's a slow build of people starting to realize, 'hey we're getting closer to being able to open and we need to start preparing. That's a real good feeling to be able to help people to get back to work and then when they go to work feel good about interacting or engaging their customers."

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.