How you can help older adults during coronavirus crisis

Older adults are being severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

So far in the U.S., 31% of cases, 45% of hospitalizations, 53% of intensive care unit admissions, and 80% of deaths associated with coronavirus were among adults older than 65 years old, with the highest percentage of severe outcomes among people 85 years old or older, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday.

Additionally, dozens of people nationwide who live in nursing homes have died from the disease.

“Older adults need our support now more than ever, as they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, director for the State of Michigan's Aging and Adult Services Agency within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in a news release Thursday. “The Aging and Adult Services Agency wants Michiganders to think about how they can step up and help – whether it’s by donating money, volunteering, or calling their older neighbors to make sure they are OK.”

With this in mind, the State of Michigan has tips to help older adults cope with the crisis:

contacting your local Area Agency on Aging to volunteer or donate. Volunteers to deliver meals and make friendly reassurance calls are of highest need;

donating items to a local food bank such as shelf-stable, non-perishable food items, personal care items, and household supplies. However, the agency notes that Area Agencies on Aging do not have the capacity to accept donated goods and food; and

calling or checking on elderly relatives, neighbors or community members, offering to pick up food or supplies.

However, any volunteers should not be in high-risk groups - such as the elderly or with an underlying medical condition - to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.

