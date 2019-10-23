NEWS 10 Investigates: Questions raised about Lansing superintendent candidate

Many are calling him the front-runner for the Lansing School District's superintendent position, but accusations about Mark Coscarella's past have resurfaced from two women who say he should not be in a position of authority.

NEWS 10's Megan Hiler has been digging deeper into accusations of Coscarella supplying pornography to high school students, to accusations of inappropriate behavior towards one of his student teachers.

Hiler sat down with one of his previous student teachers, Casey Sterle, who is now a teacher in Leslie.

She said that Coscarella should not be a mentor to anyone.

"I think that being in charge of people, teachers, experienced teachers, young teachers, vulnerable people, children who are vulnerable...I don't think that he can be trusted to do that job," she said.

Sterle, who was 24-years-old at the time, said when she was doing her internship with Coscarella and his first grade class, he came onto her, completely violating her trust.

"They tell you that if you don't finish it that you'll never be able to get a job," she said. "So after that happened, I went back and I finished because I was afraid that if I didn't, I wouldn't be able to get a good job in my career."

According to the police report, she says it started with Coscarella asked her to meet with him, a move she didn’t feel comfortable about because she said he often made comments or said things she felt were inappropriate. But, she eventually agreed.

When she was in the classroom, she claims he locked the door of the classroom and wouldn’t let her leave.

"I'll never forget the feeling that day when I was trying to open that door and he looked at me and said, 'don't open that door,'” said Sterle. “That's when I found out that the door was locked, and I'll probably never forget that sound for the rest of my life."

She said he shut the blinds, put on music and stripped down to his heather briefs, then started dancing and gyrating near her lap. She said he didn't touch her but she was afraid.

Sterle said she didn't initially report it back then because she was afraid to lose her internship and just wanted to move past it.

Coscarella, who is Lansing Schools' Acting Superintendent denies the allegations.

"I do remember the situation that you're talking about. At the time I was coaching baseball so, there's no way that those allegations are true," he said.

Hiler asked him about locking the door and removing his clothes and asked if he was saying it wasn't true.

"That's right. It did not happen," he replied.

Two years later, Coscarella resigned from Holt Schools after a pornographic video was shown on a baseball team trip. Coscarella was the team’s coach. Police questioned members of the team. Some players told investigators that Coscarella knew about the video. Others claimed he provided it.

According to the police report, Coscarella told police he did not provide it, and told the players to shut it off when he found out about it. NEWS 10 asked him about these accusations.

"You know it was a long time ago. We had some kids that were with us on a trip and I was coaching baseball at the time, and I loved coaching baseball for Holt. There were some thing's that I wish I'd do differently. Since it happened, I moved on," he said.

Police took the case to the prosecutor who was Stuart Dunnings at the time, but no charges were ever filed.

It was after this incident when Sterle said she knew she had to come forward and file a police report about what she claimed happened to her.

"I thought then that we would just move on," she said.

"No charges were ever filed. I had no knowledge of it and I was never interviewed by police for it," Coscarella explained about the accusation.

Cheryl Brand who has worked for both Holt and Lansing schools knows of Coscarella and agrees that he's not the right man for the job.

"These are young men that you are supposed to be molding into good, civilized young men and you're getting some sort of connection with them for watching pornography?" Brand said.

"It happened a long time ago. And certainly, I would do things differently, a few things differently at the time. I would say look at my record since then,” Coscarella responded.

Sterle said she ran into Conscarella again in 2017 at a meeting.

"He asked if he could talk to me after the meeting and I said no,” she said. “And even after I said no, he followed me out of the building, and he said to me, ‘I paid a high price for what happened.'"

Sterle said it was that moment she knew it hadn’t changed.

"All of these years later, he still followed me out of the building, he doesn't hear the word no," she said. "And I think that he will abuse his power again, that's what I really think."

Sterle added that before she spoke to Hiler, she sent a letter along with her police report to Lansing School Board president.

She was told it was received, but did not hear anything else regarding it.

Coscarella is currently the acting Superintendent of Lansing Schools. At last Thursday's School Board Meeting, the board voted they will search internally for its next superintendent. There will be public input in early December and a formal announcement of a new superintendent is expected before winter break begins. NEWS 10 will continue to follow any developments on this story.

